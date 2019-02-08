Sumter man arrested for assaulting woman and 4-month-old baby

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - On February 7th officers with the Sumter Police Department responded to an assault complaint around 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of W. Liberty St.
A 25-year-old woman reported she and her 4-month-old baby had been assaulted by a man who approached her as she was walking to her vehicle.
Officers were able to locate and apprehend the suspect before the 32-year-old the man became combative.
Four of the officers responding to the location suffered minor injuries before the suspect was restrained.
The suspect was then taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and evaluation.
Upon release, the man will face multiple charges including assault and resisting arrest.
