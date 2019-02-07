State authorities taking ‘enforcement action’ on Orangeburg nursing home

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control is taking enforcement action against Phaire’s Care after a “history of noncompliance,” according to a DHEC representative.
Phaire’s Care is an assisted living home located in Orangeburg County.
Enforcement from DHEC comes after 57-year-old Curtis Johnson Wilson went missing from the facility early Tuesday morning.
“We’re looking for him to be safe at all times,” Curtis’ sister Barbara Wilson said. “We’re looking for him to receive the sufficient amount of food, adequate care.”
Orangeburg County deputies found Wilson later that day.
DHEC representative Chris Delcamp said the department completed its most recent investigation on Tuesday. Since then, someone filed another complaint with the department, which Delcamps said requires investigating.
A complaint from September said “bad things are happening at the facility.”
That complaint listed problems including staff yelling at people who live there, deplorable conditions, underfed residents and possible rats in the building.
“When you’ve got a lot of people and you’re monitoring a whole lot of people, it’s a big responsibility," Curtis’ sister Carolyn Wilson said.
Investigation reports from DHEC show us during a site visit in January, crews found a laundry list of problems.
Medication was not administered to patients correctly, three of 11 employees did not have background checks on file, bed bug-like insects and mouse-like droppings were in one of the rooms--the list goes on.
But even with all of those issues, Curtis’ sisters are thankful the situation with their brother was not worse.
A spokesperson from DHEC said the department is working with the facility to fix those problems.
The man in charge of Phaire’s Care declined to comment on the action taken by DHEC.
