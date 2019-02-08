Resident: CHA staff has been “rude” and “unorganized” during relocation process

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Elaine Leggett said she’s been living out of a suitcase since the Columbia Housing Authority relocated residents after two men died from a carbon monoxide leak on the property.
So far, she’s been moved around to three different hotels and has no idea how many times she may have to relocate in the future. Leggett’s been looking for housing on her own time, with her own money, and said the housing authority has not been helpful with the process.
“These places haven’t been livable,” she said. “I’ve been telling people for the longest that these places haven’t been livable.”
Leggett has been at Allen Benedict Court for about four years, and she said, the property has been home to a long list of problems that were ignored by staff. Even after the death of two residents and all eyes on the housing authority leader, Leggett said things aren’t getting better.
“Rude,” she said describing housing authority staff. “The really stressful part is when I go down to the Cecil Tillis Center trying to get information. I know it’s an emergency and they weren’t prepared for this, but it’s so unorganized.”
Leggett said that, unlike many residents, she has her own car and has been burning through gas and money to search for properties that will accept the Section 8 voucher she’s getting from the Columbia Housing Authority.
But even with all of the donations we’ve seen pouring in throughout this crisis, Leggett said she’s only received a $45 gift card and some fruit.
“I know people have been donating to the Columbia Housing Authority and no one’s offering us anything,” Leggett said. “These wonderful people in Columbia are coming in and giving from their hearts and we’re not seeing any of it.”
Leggett said she went to the Tillis Center on Wednesday to get the required escort needed to access her unit and grab some personal items. She said, after several hours of waiting, she gave up. Leggett’s happy to be out of Allen Benedict Court, but she believes the Columbia Housing Authority needs to get organized and take action to help truly help residents out.
“We’ve never been treated fairly, so I’m surprised more people aren’t speaking out,” Leggett said. “I’m just glad now that it’s been brought to light, and we have you to broadcast it to the rest of Columbia.”
We reached out to representatives from the Columbia Housing Authority. They said residents need to look and “not just be comfortable at the hotels.” They also said that residents need to request the gift cards from the Tillis Center. Leggett said she requested a gift card earlier this week and was told that they’d receive them once they’d secured a permanent housing location.
The Columbia Housing Authority is still putting a call out to landlords in the area who may be willing to accept the Section 8 vouchers from residents. They said they’ve had some landlords call in already but still need more.
