RCSD searching Lizard Thicket armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs help from the community to identify a suspect wanted for armed robbery.
Shortly after 9 p.m., on February 7th, deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the Lizard’s Thicket on the 400 block of Beltline Boulevard.
According to the victim, they were closing the restaurant for the night when a male entered the location, pointed a gun at the employees and demanded they fill a bag with cash.
He left then fled the business on foot once the bag was filled.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 5-ft-5 with a young sounding voice.
Surveillance video shows him wearing a dark in color hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a mask, and gloves.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect involved is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000
