Suspect shot after officer-involved shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police officers were involved in a shooting early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. near Maypop Circle and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said. She added no officers were shot, but one officer sustained minor injuries and two others were taken to the hospital, per standard protocol.
According to Moskov, the suspect was injured in the shooting. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Horry County police, Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division remain on scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.
SLED will lead the investigation, Moskov said.
Check back for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.