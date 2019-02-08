Officials: Former Allen Benedict Court residents to receive vouchers to rent housing in private market

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officials with the City of Columbia announced Friday that former Allen Benedict Court residents will receive tenant protection vouchers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
These vouchers will allow families to rent housing in the private market.
“We are grateful for the action that’s been taken to help the families who were housed in Allen Benedict Court and have since been displaced,” said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. “Collaboration among different levels of government is so essential, and we are encouraged that our collective efforts are producing the desired results.”
Shortly after two men died of carbon monoxide poisoning in one of the buildings at the apartment complex, officials with the Columbia Housing Authority offered residents temporary housing at various hotels in Columbia as well as transportation through the COMET bus system.
The vouchers were processed in the amount of $1.65 million for 239 units at Allen Benedict Court that were evacuated.
Officials said the funding should be disbursed before the possible Feb. 15 government shutdown.
