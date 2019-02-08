Midlands Boy Scouts seek donations to ‘stomp out hunger’ at annual food drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - This weekend hundreds of Scouts with the Indian Water Council of the Boys Scouts of America will look to “stomp out hunger” with their annual food drive across eight Midlands counties.
Last weekend, scouts hung plastic bags on doors of homes across the Midlands asking people to fill those bags with non-perishable food items.
On Saturday, Scouts will go door-to-door to pick up those items that residents are encouraged to leave by their front porch or near their mailbox by 9 a.m.
If you did not receive a plastic bag, scouts are encouraging local residents to still fill your own grocery bag of items and bring it to the Scout Service Center at 715 Betsy Drive in Columbia or call the office @ 803-750-9860 x 102. The Scouts are striving to collect 80,000 pounds of food, and all food items they collect will be donated directly to Harvest Hope and 26 other local food pantries.
More information can be found on the Indian Waters website here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.