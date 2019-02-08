Man allegedly gave fake Botox injections at Texas medspa

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - Houston police said illegal injections landed a medical assistant behind bars Wednesday.
Police allegedly caught him performing cosmetic procedures without a license or doctor’s supervision, and there’s some question about what exactly he was injecting into his customers.
Ricky Delatorre, 26, man sparked investigators’ attention by actively soliciting patients on Instagram.
It’s the latest in a Houston Police crackdown on medspas.
Houston Police said the illegal injections that landed Delatorre behind bars were fake.
They aren’t certain what the substance is, but they say it isn’t Botox.
The product, which comes in Turkish labels, doesn’t appear to be approved for use in the U.S. Testing will determine what the substance is.
Delatorre denies the allegations. He is the owner of RD Aesthetica Medspa, according to online state records.
He is identified on the medspa’s website as the facility’s injector, though he’s not licensed to be one.
A medical doctor is associated with the clinic, as required by law, but when an undercover officer went in for a consultation, she did not see him in person or via telemedicine, police said.
According to investigators, the arrest last November of nurse Michelle Bogle, followed by Dr. Paula Springer Bryant, both of Savvy Chic Medspa, triggered the investigation into Delatorre.
They said they received multiple complaints about his southwest Houston clinic.
