Guided Bull Street District Tours to be offered in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It might be off your normal beaten path, but in 20 years, developers hope it might be your destination. The work at Bull Street District in downtown Columbia continues and you have a chance to see the progress and the history for yourself twice in the next month.
On Saturday, Feb. 9, the Columbia Design League is hosting a tour at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, March 9, Historic Columbia is offering community members a chance to see Bull Street District on a guided tour as well. The tour will include visits to some of the recently restored buildings – like the Ensor building - which is now the Bone in BBQ restaurant. You will also see the exterior of some of the buildings to be transformed, like the Babcock building that used to be the old state mental health hospital.
“People of all different backgrounds I think are going to come on the tours and come to the former department of mental health grounds and see it in a different light,” said John Sherrer, the Director of Cultural Resources with Historic Columbia. “And they’re going to see it in a way that will compel them to become a part of it. And that’s a really cool thing.”
Sherrer said it’s a mix of old and new at Bull Street District right now, five years into the 20 year process of transforming those grounds into something completely different. So are developers on track?
