First Alert Forecast: Much cooler this weekend, then Alert Days for potential heavy rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Our trend of warm days is about to come to an end. We’re tracking much cooler weather for your weekend, along with Alert Days next week. Periods of heavy rain are possible.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Your Friday will be another warm day. We’re expecting highs in mid 70s.
· Our current record high temperature for Friday is 76 degrees. We’ll let you know if we tie or shatter that record.
· A cold front brings much cooler weather by the weekend as highs drop into the low 50s.
· Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday. Rain is likely. The rain could be heavy at times.
· Rain is also possible Wednesday.
Highs will warm back into the 60s next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s. If you smell smoke in the air this evening, keep in mind that several controlled burns have taken place in South Carolina and Georgia today. If you have any respiratory problems, you might want to avoid being outside until the smoke dissipates.
Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s. Our current record is 76 degrees, which was set in 1965. We’ll let you know if we tie or shatter the record. A cold front will slide in Friday, giving way to a few more clouds across the area. No rain is expected with this front for the Midlands, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
Behind the front, much cooler weather will settle back into the Midlands. High temperatures will drop into the low 50s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see partly sunny skies this weekend. However, a few isolated showers are possible Sunday evening.
Best rain chances arrive through the middle of next week. In fact, Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday. We’re tracking a good dose of rain that will move through the Midlands in waves. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We’ll continue to keep you updated over the next several days. Some showers will likely linger into early Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 60s.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Mild. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly Sunny. Still Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Late Day Showers (20%). Highs in the low 50s.
