First Alert Forecast: Much cooler this weekend, then Alert Days for periods of rain

Best rain chances arrive early next week. In fact, Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday. We’re tracking a good dose of rain that will move through the Midlands in waves. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We’ll continue to keep you updated over the next several days. Rain chances on Monday are at 50%, then up to 70% on Tuesday. Some showers will likely linger into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday, near 70 by Tuesday, then back into the low 60s for Wednesday.