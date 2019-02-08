First Alert Forecast: Much cooler this weekend, then Alert Days for periods of rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We hope you enjoyed the spring-like weather over the past few days because it’s coming to an end. We’re tracking much cooler weather for your weekend, along with Alert Days early next week. Periods of heavy rain are possible.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Get ready for much cooler weather for your weekend.
· Highs will reach the low to mid 50s on Saturday, then the upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday.
· A few isolated showers are possible Sunday.
· Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday. Periods of rain are in your forecast. The rain could be heavy at times.
· A few showers could linger into early Wednesday.
Highs will warm back into the 60s Monday, then near 70 by Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, bundle up! A cold front ushers in some very chilly weather into the Midlands. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Saturday morning.
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, mainly for areas near Lake Marion. Wind gusts could climb to 30 mph.
For your Saturday, we’re expecting much cooler weather. After a start in the upper 30s and lower 40s, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 50s. We’ll likely see a good deal of clouds and a little sunshine, but your Saturday will be dry.
On Sunday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Highs will be even cooler, reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Best rain chances arrive early next week. In fact, Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday. We’re tracking a good dose of rain that will move through the Midlands in waves. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We’ll continue to keep you updated over the next several days. Rain chances on Monday are at 50%, then up to 70% on Tuesday. Some showers will likely linger into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday, near 70 by Tuesday, then back into the low 60s for Wednesday.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds: N/NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Clouds and Some Sun. Much Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (50%). Highs in the low 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely. Highs near 70.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.