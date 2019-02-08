Female suspect in credit union robbery denies bond appearance

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - The female suspect in the robbery at South Carolina Federal Credit Union in Forest Acres waived her right to appear in bond court Thursday.
Daisy Esther Feliberty faces numerous charges, including: armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, possession of a stolen weapon in the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen handgun. Meanwhile, the search continues for her counterpart in the robbery, according to police. Samuel Neathery, 29, was last known to be in Charleston, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Feliberty was set to face a judge Thursday, but her public defender told the court her client was denying her right to set bond and to appear in court. No reason was given for that decision.
Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy spoke with reporters briefly after the hearing.
“I was here to support the victims and the solicitor’s office,” Chief Sealy said.
WIS asked if he had any new information about Feliberty and the suspect still on the run, Samuel Neathery.
“They obviously became acquainted in Florida,” was all Chief Sealy would add.
Chief Sealy told reporters the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, more firsthand accounts are coming to light of what happened Tuesday during the robbery at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Wes Newsom is the lead trainer at Burn Boot Camp right next door to the credit union. He said he walked out of the gym as the two robbers made their way out of the credit union.
“She was just so well-covered and it happened so fast,” he said of one of the robbers he saw walk out the front of the credit union. “As soon as I saw the masks and them carrying something I knew what was up.”
He immediately locked down the gym and waited for law enforcement. He said there were about 30 people inside at the time, including clients and children. He said it’s shaken a lot of people who live around there.
“It kinda took away the innocence of this area for sure,” Newsom said. “This area is so friendly. And you don’t think about things like this at all.”
As for Feliberty, her public defender could petition to bring up the issue of bond again. But at this point, no word on when that will happen.
