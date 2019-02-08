Deputies arrest man after pursuit leads to crash, gas line break

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg man has been taken into custody after crashing a vehicle into a home causing a gas line break.
Officials said 32-year-old William Brunson failed to stop when deputies attempted to execute a traffic stop. Brunson sped off in a 2006 Cadillac and made his way onto Jamison Avenue in hopes of losing the deputy trailing him. However, the deputy found Brunson at the intersection of Jamison Avenue and Magnolia Street. There, he struck a home and a gas line after failing to negotiate a turn.
Officials said the damage to the home was minimal. However, the crash ruptured the gas line forcing homeowners to be taken to a hospital for precautionary treatment.
Crews with the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities were dispatched to work on repairing the broken line.
Meanwhile, deputies and members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol discovered what appeared to be a white, powdery substance in the vehicle. Authorities also found a scale and an open container of alcohol.
Brunson has been charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, and use of license plate of another vehicle. Officials said more charges for Brunson are possible.
Brunson was also served with an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a 2018 weapons charge.
He was also given a warning for a burned out headlight.
