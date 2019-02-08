Coroner releases identities of Alcott Drive shooting victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the names of the two individuals who died the morning if February 7th after being involved in a shooting incident shortly before 9:00 a.m. on the 500 block Alcott Drive.
Eric Griffin, 24, and Antonio Deandre Dash, 23, died at the scene after being shot.
An autopsy indicated that the cause of death for both victims was gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are continuing to investigating the incident.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.