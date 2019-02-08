11 Clemson players receive invites to the NFL Combine

The National Football League has confirmed 11 Clemson Tigers have received invitations to participate at the combine in Indianapolis this month. Of those players, nine of them are from the Tigers’ defensive unit. Clemson defensive line starters Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant, and Clelin Ferrell are among the group. Also receiving invites are cornerback Mark Fields, defensive lineman Albert Huggins, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, linebacker Kendall Joseph, linebacker Tre Lamar, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.