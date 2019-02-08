11 Clemson players receive invites to the NFL Combine

Dexter Lawrence (90) defensive tackle Clemson University Tigers and Christian Wilkins (42) defensive tackle Clemson University Tigers celebrate after a play during action between Furman and Clemson at Clemson Memorial Stadium September 1, 2018 in Clemson, S.C. (John Byrum photo/Sideline Carolina)
By Emery Glover | February 8, 2019 at 4:53 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 4:53 PM

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - The College Football Playoff National Champions will be well-represented at the NFL Combine.

The National Football League has confirmed 11 Clemson Tigers have received invitations to participate at the combine in Indianapolis this month. Of those players, nine of them are from the Tigers’ defensive unit. Clemson defensive line starters Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant, and Clelin Ferrell are among the group. Also receiving invites are cornerback Mark Fields, defensive lineman Albert Huggins, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, linebacker Kendall Joseph, linebacker Tre Lamar, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Clemson is tied with Alabama for the most players invited to the NFL Combine this year.

The NFL Combine will take place beginning February 26 to March 4.

