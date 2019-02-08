CHA ‘administrative plan’ calls director’s claims into question

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 2017 document drafted by the Columbia Housing Authority is calling into question claims made by the agency’s executive director about his knowledge of carbon monoxide detectors.
The housing authority’s administrative plan is required by HUD and includes 600 pages that are regularly updated to reflect its administrative plan for management and oversight of its properties. Included within the plan is a section detailing “life-threatening conditions,” in which CHA outlines risks it considers to be life-threatening to any tenant living in one of its units. HUD requires the housing authority to define those risks and correct them within 24 hours.
On Wednesday, Columbia Housing Authority Executive Director Gilbert Walker told board members he was not aware of changes made to the International Fire Code in 2015 requiring carbon monoxide detectors in all units with a fuel-burning appliance. In addition, he told the board during HUD’s most recent inspection in 2017, the federal agency made no mention of CO detectors.
Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said he isn’t convinced by Walker’s claims and said ignorance of the law is no excuse.
“I find it fascinating that you wouldn’t know that you needed carbon monoxide detectors,” Jenkins said. “If you’re using gas-laden products, to me it’s a no-brainer.”
Jenkins points to the authority’s administrative plan, where it lists missing or inoperable carbon monoxide detectors as a “life-threatening condition.” Further, in a letter sent to CHA by the fire department in late January, eight of the ten fire code violations outlined in that letter are listed as “life-threatening conditions” in the housing authority’s own policy.
“If you’re doing your own self-inspection, you are responsible for knowing what the laws are,” Jenkins said.
