26-year-old dead after police chase, crash in Batesburg

BATESBURG, SC (WIS) - One person has died after a police chase and crash in Batesburg.
The accident happened on the 300 block of Highland Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Jawara Brunson, 26, of Batesburg was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
Brunson attempted to evade a traffic stop initiated by an officer from the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, which led to a brief pursuit, officials said. He lost control of his vehicle, left the right side of the roadway and over-corrected, causing his vehicle to collide with a tree and overturn.
Brunson was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the coroner.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident
