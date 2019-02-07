USPS honors military dogs with a 2019 stamp collection

(CNN) - The US Postal Service is issuing a new set of stamps that are sure to please dog lovers.
These four new stamps feature military working dogs.
In a statement, USPS said the new stamp collection was created to honor the “nation’s brave and loyal military working dogs.”
The forever stamps depict four breeds commonly used in the armed forces -- German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch Shepherd.
Dogs have served in the US military since World War I, and an estimated 2,300 military working dogs serve on US bases worldwide.
Their heightened sense of smell and convenient size make them suitable to perform a variety of tasks, including search and rescue.
There are currently an estimated 2,300 working dogs on US bases world-wide.
A memorial in New Jersey honors all dogs that have served in the military.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.