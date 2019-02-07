U.S. Marshals searching for disbarred attorney wanted for mother’s murder

ATLANTA (WIS) - The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force led by the U.S. Marshals are searching for a man wanted for murdering his mother in Georgia.
Authorities said Richard Merritt was being monitored by law enforcement using an ankle monitor and was scheduled to surrender on Feb. 1. Merritt, who is a disbarred lawyer, was sentenced to 30 years in jail after being convicted of stealing money from clients and elder abuse. One day later, Merritt’s mother’s body was discovered after she was violently killed. Her vehicle as missing and Merritt’s vehicle was recovered at the scene.
Officials said Merritt also removed his ankle monitor.
Officials said Merritt may be driving a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 with Georgia license tag CBV 6004. Authorities say Merritt may have also shaved his head or otherwise changed his appearance. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see this man, you are urged to contact the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at 770-508-2500 or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332. You may also email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.
