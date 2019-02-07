UPDATE: CPD arrests man after shooting roommate, acquaintance in apartment

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a shooting that took place Thursday morning at Willow Run Apartments.
Antonio Vashon Barnes has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators believe Barnes shot and killed a roommate and an acquaintance after hearing the two men fighting and arguing inside the apartment. The two men were found dead in building 14 at the apartment complex on Alcott Drive shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said.
Mark Jefferies, who identifies himself as one of the victim’s uncles, said he never thought he’d see this day.
“I’m feeling some type of way. Little tears in my eyes. But can’t bring them back,” Jefferies said. “I don’t know what happened, but I know they hang together all the time and they were friends for a long time.”
The victims’ identities have not yet been released by officials.
“At this time, we’re trying to determine if this is a more isolated incident,” CPD spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said. “We’re also working to gather more information on the suspect or suspects.”
One resident WIS spoke with said he’s lived in the apartment complex for 17 years and this news comes uneasily.
“I feel very sad about this,” Raymond Newton said, “and I really don’t want to see this happen anymore, especially in my neighborhood because that makes me feel...you know, if I come out the door, something may be happening to me.”
The shooting took place in the 29203 zip code. This zip code has seen several of the police’s homicide investigations in 2018.
As of February 2, 2019, CPD said there have been three fatal shooting they’ve investigated.
They took place on Rosewood Drive, Ripplemeyer Avenue, and the most recent on Alcott Drive.
Two of those shooting shootings took place in the 29203 zip code.
