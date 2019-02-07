Sumter Police arrests 2 men in connection with November shooting

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened in November 2018.
Officials with the Sumter Police Department said 21-year-old Parrish Raquan Pollard and 34-year-old Madison Jared Scriven were taken into custody on Thursday morning.
The arrests a few months after the body of Chester “Rock” Stavis was found in a waterway near Dicks and Rast streets after he was reported missing. Officials said Stavis died of a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Pollard and Scriven have been charged with murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Pollard has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Both men are being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
The Sumter Police Department is continuing this investigation.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.