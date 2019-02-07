Sumter Police arrests 2 men in connection with November shooting

Parrish Pollard (left) and Madison Scriven have both been arrested for murder by the Sumter Police Department. (Source: Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center)
By Emery Glover | February 7, 2019 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 5:49 PM

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened in November 2018.

Officials with the Sumter Police Department said 21-year-old Parrish Raquan Pollard and 34-year-old Madison Jared Scriven were taken into custody on Thursday morning.

The arrests a few months after the body of Chester “Rock” Stavis was found in a waterway near Dicks and Rast streets after he was reported missing. Officials said Stavis died of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Chester "Rock" Stavis (31)
Pollard and Scriven have been charged with murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Pollard has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Both men are being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

The Sumter Police Department is continuing this investigation.

