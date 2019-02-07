Staley, Wilson, Colter to take part in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A trio of popular South Carolina Gamecocks will be taking part in this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Charlotte.
Former South Carolina star A’ja Wilson will play for the home team is this year’s exhibition. Wilson capped a stellar rookie year with the Las Vegas Aces by capturing the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. Wilson is one of two WNBA stars playing in this year’s contest.
Joining Wilson on the home squad is South Carolina alum Mike Colter. The former star of the hit Marvel series, “Luke Cage,” is currently filming the motion picture, “Black and Blue.”
Hoping to guide the home squad to victory is South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley. The home team may have a slight edge with The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer on their sidelines as Staley also coaches the U.S. Women’s National Team.
