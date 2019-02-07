Shooting death of 19-year-old under investigation in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - The shooting death of a 19-year-old Graniteville man is under investigation.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of Johnathan V. Taylor of Williamson Dr.
Taylor was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center Wednesday night around 11 p.m. after being shot at his home during a drive by shooting incident. The shooting incident occurred around 9 p.m., the coroner said.
Taylor’s mother was also injured during the shooting and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.
An autopsy will be performed Friday morning in Newberry, SC.
