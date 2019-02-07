Sen. Cory Booker to make three stops in SC as part of campaign tour

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker will be in South Carolina from February 10-11.
The visits are part of Booker’s “South Carolina Rise Tour.” First, Sen. Booker will be at the South Carolina Rise Rural Healthcare Forum on February 10 at 2 p.m. Later that day, he will head down to Voorhees College to speak at 6 p.m. in Massachusetts Hall.
On Monday, Sen. Booker will be speaking at 9:30 a.m. in the Neal-Jones Auditorium at Morris College.
