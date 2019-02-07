SCHP: Runner, driver both caused fatal Lexington crash on Augusta Hwy

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have provided an update on a crash that killed a Lexington County runner in December.
Troopers say both Diane Wells, and the driver of the vehicle that hit her, both contributed to the crash. Lance Corporal David Jones says the driver was cited for running a red light, however, he also says Wells was in the crosswalk when the “no walk” signal was up.
We have reached out to the attorney representing the Wells’ family for comment.
