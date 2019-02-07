Richland County man arrested on child pornography charges

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Richland County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
31-year-old Joseph Edwards, of Columbia, SC, is facing eight charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators say that Edwards distributed child pornography.
Edwards was arrested on Feb. 1, 2019. He is charged with eight counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, and the Forest Acres Police Department assisted with the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
