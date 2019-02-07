RCSD arrests teens for burglaries, motor vehicle thefts resulting in thousands of dollars in damage

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested multiple teen aged suspects involved in business burglaries, which totaled over $50,000 worth of property damage and over $70,000 worth of stolen property.
Over a two week span, the Auto Pros on Two Notch Rd., the Godwin Motors on West Beltline Rd., the Audi of Columbia on Two Notch Rd. and the Sloan Motors on Two Notch Rd. were burglarized.
Video surveillance from two auto dealerships led to tips from the public about the individuals’ identities, according to RCSD officials.
RCSD investigators have charged 17-year-old Keith Hopkins with two counts of 2nd Degree Burglary, Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny.
Additionally, two 16-year-olds have been charged as adults: Abdula Grate has been charged with five counts of 2nd Degree Burglary and five counts of Grand Larceny. Jamal Smalls has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Burglary, Petit Larceny and Grand Larceny over $10,000.
Three other suspects, one 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds, have also been charged with various crimes linked to these burglaries.
The adult suspects were transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
