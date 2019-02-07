RCSD arrests man for trafficking over 100 pounds of marijuana

RCSD arrests man for trafficking over 100 pounds of marijuana
RCSD has arrested a man for possessing over 100 pounds of marijuana.
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 7, 2019 at 2:53 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 2:53 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man for trafficking over 100 pounds of marijuana.

RCSD has arrested a man for possessing over 100 pounds of marijuana.
RCSD has arrested a man for possessing over 100 pounds of marijuana.

On Feb. 5, Richland County narcotics agents arrested Dominick Maurice Booker, 28, for trafficking 100 pounds or more of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Dominick Booker has been arrested by RCSD.
Dominick Booker has been arrested by RCSD.

RCSD Narcotics agents executed a search warrant at his residence on Hardwood Dr., where they located the marijuana and a pistol.

Booker was out on bond from Kershaw County and wearing a tracking device at the time of his arrest. Booker is now being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.