Police ID woman found dead in suitcase

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER/CNN) - Police have identified the woman whose body was found inside a suitcase left on the side of the road.
She is 24-year-old Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle. Her family reported Reyes missing on Jan. 29.
The body was found Monday in Connecticut, and her family learned of the identification Wednesday night.
Police said in a news release that they are still investigating the incident to find out Reyes' cause of death.
