2 men arrested on multiple charges after identity theft reports surface

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A pair of men has been arrested on drug and weapon charges after one was initially being sought for identity theft.
Investigators obtained two warrants for Quiendell Mack, 46, and searched his residence on the 200 block of Windsor Point Road. When authorities searched the home, they found two stolen guns, over three pounds of marijuana, a credit card embossing machine, two financial card readers/writers, and 85 cards including some loaded prepaid cards among other items. Deputies also found paperwork containing card information.
Deputies also arrested 40-year-old Roland Oliver. Investigators determined Oliver was also involved in the criminal activity at the home.
Mack was charged with two counts of financial identity fraud, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of stolen guns.
Oliver was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of stolen guns, and criminal possession of a financial forgery device.
Both men have been booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
