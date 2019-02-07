Man trespassing at Blythewood High arrested after drugs, weapon found in vehicle

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WIS) - A 29-year-old man who once sought admittance into at least one Richland Two school has now been arrested after being caught on a high school campus with a weapon and drugs in his vehicle.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Jarelle Trevor Woodhouse was found walking from the hallway to the main office at Blythewood High by school resource officers. The man was recognized as the person who reportedly visiting schools for no reason. After being taken to the SRO’s office, the man confirmed his identity and was later escorted out of the building.
After arriving at his vehicle, deputies discovered a weapon stolen from Alabama, marijuana, and other drugs.
Woodhouse has been charged with having a weapon on school property, possession of a stolen weapon, and simple possession of marijuana. He has also been placed on the trespassing list for all Richland Two properties.
Woodhouse has been taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
