First Alert Forecast: Tracking near-record highs and Alert Days for potential heavy rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Enjoy the spring-like weather while it lasts! We’re tracking cooler weather by your weekend, along with Alert Days for potential heavy rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Near-record high temperatures are in your First Alert Forecast.
· We’ll see highs in the low 80s on Thursday, which could tie or shatter our current record high of 80 degrees set in 1999.
· We could even tie our current record of 76 degrees by Friday.
· A cold front brings much cooler weather by the weekend as highs drop into the mid 50s.
· Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday. Rain is likely. The rain could be heavy at times.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Near-record high temperatures are on the way! On Thursday, high temperatures will soar into the lower 80s by afternoon. The current record high is 80, which was set in 1999. We’ll see clouds and sunshine as we roll through the day.
Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s. Our current record is 76 degrees, which was set in 1965. A cold front will slide in, giving way to a few more clouds across the area. Little rain is expected with this front for the Midlands, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Behind the front, high temperatures will drop back into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances go back up late Sunday through next week. In fact, Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday. We’re tracking a good dose of rain that will move through the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We’ll continue to keep you updated over the next several days. Some showers will likely linger into early Wednesday.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Patchy Fog Possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S/SW 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly Sunny. Even Warmer. Near-Record Highs. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly Sunny. Still Warm. Near-Record Highs. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.
Saturday: Partly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
