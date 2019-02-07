First Alert Forecast: Our warm temperatures are going away

Our Taste of Spring Coming To An End
First Alert Monday and Tuesday For Rain
One more very warm day then it’s back to February temperatures over the weekend. It’s been a warm week and we’ll start to cap things off by breaking High temperatures.
Today 82 degrees (Record 80 set in 1999)
A cold front will push through the state late tomorrow, this will put an end to the warm temperatures as we’ll be back to Highs in the 50s.
First Alert Days Monday and Tuesday: Rain is likely Monday and Tuesday as a number of disturbances will move through the southeast. Rain may be heavy at times, especially by Tuesday. Temperatures will warm back up to the lower to middle 60s early next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Unseasonably warm today with record High possible
- Warm for Friday, then a cold front moves through the state by the evening. Comes through dry.
- Turning cooler by the weekend.
- First Alert Monday and Tuesday for areas of Rain
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, very warm with record High temperatures expected. Highs lower 80s
Tonight: Cloudy. Lows upper 50s
Friday: Partly cloudy, warm. Highs middle 70s
