Female suspect shot during SC credit union robbery imprisoned
Daisy Flaherty (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 6, 2019 at 8:46 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 10:02 PM

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - A woman involved in robbing a credit union in Forest Acres has now been imprisoned.

Daisy Esther Feliberty has been charged with armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, according to the Forest Acres Police Department.

Flaherty was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a gunshot wound as she tried to get away in a stolen car.

Flaherty was one of two suspects involved in the robbery. The second suspect, 29-year-old Samuel Neathery, is still on the loose. Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division believe Neathery could be in Charleston.

Bond for Flaherty will be set at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

