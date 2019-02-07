Female suspect shot during SC credit union robbery imprisoned

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - A woman involved in robbing a credit union in Forest Acres has now been imprisoned.
Daisy Esther Feliberty has been charged with armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, according to the Forest Acres Police Department.
Flaherty was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a gunshot wound as she tried to get away in a stolen car.
Flaherty was one of two suspects involved in the robbery. The second suspect, 29-year-old Samuel Neathery, is still on the loose. Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division believe Neathery could be in Charleston.
Bond for Flaherty will be set at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
