CPD investigating after 2 killed in Columbia apartment complex shooting
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 7, 2019 at 9:40 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 10:50 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a double homicide after a fatal shooting in Columbia.

Two males were found dead in building 14 at Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said. Their identities have not yet been released.

There is also no word on possible suspects at this time.

Investigators and patrol officers are talking with people at the scene to gather additional information.

WIS has a crew on the scene and will provide updates.

Police say that citizens with information regarding the fatal shootings should call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

