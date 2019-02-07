CPD investigating after 2 killed in Columbia apartment complex shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a double homicide after a fatal shooting in Columbia.
Two males were found dead in building 14 at Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said. Their identities have not yet been released.
There is also no word on possible suspects at this time.
Investigators and patrol officers are talking with people at the scene to gather additional information.
Police say that citizens with information regarding the fatal shootings should call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.
