CPD: 2 dead after shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two people have died after being shot at an apartment complex in Columbia, according to Columbia Police.
The incident happened at Willow Run Apartments on 511 Alcott Drive shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said. There is no word on possible suspects at this time.
Investigators and patrol officers are talking with people at the scene to gather additional information.
Police say that citizens with information regarding the fatal shootings should call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.
