Controlled burns being conducted by Fort Jackson, SC Forestry Commission

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Many residents are wondering why they are seeing smoke in their neighborhood.
The reason is because there are prescribed burns taking place across Richland and Lexington counties.
On Thursday, The Columbia Fire Department has confirmed Fort Jackson is doing a “multi-acre controlled burn” that may produce smoke or haze in the Downtown Columbia area.
In Lexington County, the South Carolina Forestry Commission has been conducting prescribed burns near the City of Cayce to “help reduce the outbreak of wildfires in the future.”
