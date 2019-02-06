Wanted SC Federal Credit Union armed robbery suspect no longer in the Forest Acres area, police chief says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department has identified a 29-year-old Florida man as the suspect wanted in a bank robbery Tuesday morning.
The robbery took place at S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Samuel Neathery, 29, is described by law-enforcement to be 5‘8“ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
He is said to have facial hair similar to a goatee. Official say his last known state of residency is Florida.
Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy says residents should know that Neatherly is out of the Forest Acres area. He said with him being from Florida and having the out of state connection, that Neathery has been placed into the National Crime Information database, or NCIC, and will keep agencies on the lookout for him nationally.
Neatherly’s female suspect, who has not been named, was shot during the initial encounter with police an is expected to be released from the hospital and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
