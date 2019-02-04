VIDEO: Huge group of pigs cross the road in Lakewood Ranch

VIDEO: Huge group of pigs cross the road in Lakewood Ranch
By ABC7 Staff | February 4, 2019 at 4:06 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 1:27 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Oh my goodness! Look at all those little oinkers!

Kelly Polivchak captured this incredible video in Lakewood Ranch right along Lakewood Ranch Boulevard near Main Street Friday afternoon.

Fun fact: Though we called it a “group of pigs” in our headline, a group depends on their ages. The young piglets could be called a litter. If they were all older hogs, they could be called a sounder.

Unofficial sources tell ABC7 that one was heading to market, while another stayed home. A third had roast beef, but a fourth had none. And rumor has it one went “Wee, wee, wee!” all the way home.

We counted 23. How many did you count?

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.