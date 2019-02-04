VIDEO: Huge group of pigs cross the road in Lakewood Ranch

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Oh my goodness! Look at all those little oinkers!
Kelly Polivchak captured this incredible video in Lakewood Ranch right along Lakewood Ranch Boulevard near Main Street Friday afternoon.
Fun fact: Though we called it a “group of pigs” in our headline, a group depends on their ages. The young piglets could be called a litter. If they were all older hogs, they could be called a sounder.
Unofficial sources tell ABC7 that one was heading to market, while another stayed home. A third had roast beef, but a fourth had none. And rumor has it one went “Wee, wee, wee!” all the way home.
We counted 23. How many did you count?
