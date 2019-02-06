UPDATE: CPD officer didn’t recognize SC credit union armed robbery suspect because he changed his appearance, chief says

The image circulated on Tuesday was from a Columbia Police officer’s body camera.

By WIS News 10 Staff | February 5, 2019 at 8:29 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 4:30 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy told WIS that a Columbia Police Department officer came in contact with the Florida man who robbed a credit union Forest Drive on Tuesday but did not detain him.

The close-up image circulated on Tuesday was from a Columbia Police officer’s body camera. The officer stopped 29-year-old Samuel Neathery after the robbery but did not detain him because he changed his appearance.

The male suspect is described as a white male wearing glasses and a short beard. The hoodie he was wearing was discarded and recovered by law enforcement. Law enforcement have released multiple surveillance images of the male suspect. (Source: Surveillance image/Richland County Sheriff's Department)
The Forest Acres Police Department identified the 29-year-old Florida man as the suspect wanted in a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The robbery took place at S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Neathery is described by law-enforcement to be 5‘8“ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is said to have facial hair similar to a goatee. Official say his last known state of residency is Florida.

On Wednesday morning, Sealy said residents should know that Neatherly is out of the Forest Acres area. He said with him being from Florida and having the out of state connection, that Neathery has been placed into the National Crime Information database, or NCIC, and will keep agencies on the lookout for him nationally.

Neatherly’s female suspect, who has not been named, was shot during the initial encounter with police an is expected to be released from the hospital and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Samuel Neathery (Source: FAPD)
The State Law Enforcement Division, who is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting per the department’s request, says that this is the fourth officer-involved shooting in the state in 2019 and the first involving Forest Acres police.

There were 43 officer-involved shootings in the state in 2018, and none of them involved the Forest Acres Police Department.

