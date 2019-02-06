Shilo Sanders highlights list of South Carolina signees on National Signing Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - National Signing Day has come and Shilo Sanders is officially a Gamecock.
The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon at his high school in Texas. Shilo only made official visits with South Carolina and Colorado State despite receiving offers from the likes of Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, and his father’s alma mater Florida State among other Division I programs.
“He’s tough,” Deion Sanders said of Shilo. "He’s very physical. Very aggressive. Once he truly dedicates himself and learns the game, the sky’s the limit. I hope to get him up there this summer so he can get acclimated to the city, the school environment, the weight room, the team, the structure early on so he can get the kinks out before the real thing starts.
Shilo, according to 247Sports.com, finished the 2018 season with 19 tackles and five interceptions.
