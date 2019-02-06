SC man high on meth squeezed 7-month-old child to death, police say

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A South Carolina man has been charged in the death of a 7-month-old child in his care after he admitted to being high on meth.
Austin Rogers, of Salem, SC, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with homicide by child abuse, three weeks after the death of the child.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies responded to the home in Salem, SC and saw first responders trying to revive the child, but it was unsuccessful. Investigators with Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death at that time and the coroner’s office ruled that the child died of asphyxia.
Incident reports from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said Rogers squeezed the child with his arm in between his armpit and chest until she "got quiet," laid her face-down on the bed and a pillow, and didn't check on her for 45 minutes.
The warrants did not state the relationship between the child and Rogers, just that she was in his care at the time of her death.
Rogers is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.
