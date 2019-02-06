SC lawmakers continue public hearings on education bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina legislators continue hearing testimony from the public on a massive bill to overhaul South Carolina’s education system.
Tuesday's education subcommittee meeting was another opportunity for lawmakers and members of the public to discuss the proposed 84-page bill that would provide a 10 percent raise to the minimum salary for first-year teachers, consolidate poorly performing school districts and eliminate four state standardized tests.
Social studies teacher and 10-year teaching veteran Kason Dalton says she supports removing mandated testing to encourage students to engage in debate which she said would better prepare students for the real world. Dalton says some educators teach to the test because they are being unfairly assessed by how their students perform in the classroom.
Lawmakers have scheduled another public hearing for next week.