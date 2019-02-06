SC credit union armed robbery suspect has prior deadly weapon conviction in Florida

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The man wanted in the armed robbery of a credit union that led to an officer-involved shooting and currently, a manhunt, has a prior conviction for armed robbery in Florida.
Samuel Neathery, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in the Florida Department of Corrections in May 2009 on a robbery with a gun or deadly weapon charge in Polk County, FL.
He was released from prison in May 2018, according to Florida Department of Corrections online records.
Neathery is one of two suspects who Forest Acres Police say robbed the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive on Feb. 5 and escaped.
Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy said they do not believe Neathery is still in the area and his name has been added to the National Crime Information Center database as a part of a nationwide search for him.
Neathery is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.