Muschamp announces spring season’s start date

COLUMBIA, SC (THEBIGSPUR.COM) - South Carolina has wrapped up National Signing Day and next up for the football program is getting ready for the start of spring practices, which are just a few weeks away says head coach Will Muschamp.
The Gamecocks will hold their first on-field practice of 2019 on Feb. 27. The entire spring practice schedule has yet to be released, but the window of spring football will be from the last week in February to April 6 for the Garnet and Black Spring Game.
Players have been preparing for spring practices since the start of the semester on Jan. 14. Offseason workouts have taken place in the new Long Family Football Operations Center weight room as well as inside the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility.
Several key players are set to return to the Gamecocks in 2019, including quarterback Jake Bentley, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, defensive end D.J. Wonnum and cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Key members of the Class of 2019 that will be participating in spring practices are All-Americans in four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski and five-star defensive linemane Zacch Pickens as well as four-star defensive Joseph Anderson.
Muschamp begins his fourth season at South Carolina on Aug. 31 against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
With 22 wins, Muschamp has won more games in his first three seasons at South Carolina than any other coach in school history. The Gamecocks have put together back-to-back seasons of four or more SEC wins for the first time since 2012-13. It’s also just the sixth time in program history that’s happened.
Forty-two different players started for Muschamp in 2018. Fourteen of those players were in their true freshmen season.
