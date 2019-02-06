Low-income apartment complex in Columbia suddenly evicts residents after code issues

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Mallard Apartments, a low-income housing complex in Columbia, has told some of their residents said their homes are being condemned - and only had days to leave.
The apartments, located on Howell Court, are not far from the Allen Benedict Court apartments where more than 400 residents were forced to leave after a gas leak resulted in the deaths of two residents last month.
Residents at Mallard Apartments said Wednesday that the landlord didn't make the appropriate maintenance fixes, causing code enforcement to close a few of the apartments.
The property manager does admit there are some code enforcement issues but said they are trying to make the needed improvements.
The property manager also says the improvements are being delayed because some tenants will not allow them access to their apartments to fix the problems.
This property is not maintained or owned by the Columbia Housing Authority. We’ve reached out to code enforcement for more details about any specific violations at the apartments.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.