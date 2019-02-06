Investigation underway after 1 dies in Fairfield County head-on collision

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a head-on collision in Fairfield County.
The accident happened two miles south of Winnsboro on US 321 Tuesday afternoon.
A driver was traveling northbound on Hwy 321 with two passengers. Another driver was traveling southbound on Hwy 321 when they struck the first car.
Both drivers and one passenger, a 17-year-old from Winnsboro, were taken to local hospitals.
A second passenger died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.
Charges are pending at this time, according to SCHP. Check back for updates.
