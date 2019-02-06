Forest Acres Police release identity of South Carolina Federal Credit Union robbery suspect

Forest Acres Police release identity of South Carolina Federal Credit Union robbery suspect
By Jazmine Greene and Caroline Hecker | February 5, 2019 at 8:29 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 8:33 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department has identified a 29-year-old Florida man as the suspect wanted in a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The robbery took place at S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive At 9:50 Tuesday morning.

29-year-old Samuel Neathery is described by law-enforcement to be 5‘8“ tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Samuel Neathery (Source: FAPD)
Samuel Neathery (Source: FAPD)

He is said to have facial hair similar to a goatee. Official say his last known state of residency is Florida.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.