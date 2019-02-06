Forest Acres Police release identity of South Carolina Federal Credit Union robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department has identified a 29-year-old Florida man as the suspect wanted in a bank robbery Tuesday morning.
The robbery took place at S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive At 9:50 Tuesday morning.
29-year-old Samuel Neathery is described by law-enforcement to be 5‘8“ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
He is said to have facial hair similar to a goatee. Official say his last known state of residency is Florida.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
