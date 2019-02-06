Forest Acres Police continue search for SC Federal Credit Union robbery suspect

Search continues for bank robbery suspect
By Jazmine Greene and Caroline Hecker | February 5, 2019 at 8:29 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 5:50 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department has identified a 29-year-old Florida man as the suspect wanted in a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The robbery took place at S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive At 9:50 Tuesday morning.

29-year-old Samuel Neathery is described by law-enforcement to be 5‘8“ tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Samuel Neathery (Source: FAPD)
He is said to have facial hair similar to a goatee. Official say his last known state of residency is Florida.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

