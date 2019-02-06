First Alert Forecast: Warm Temperatures Continue...For Now

First Alert Forecast: Nothing Could Be Finer Than To Be In Carolina!
High pressure to the south/southeast continues to rule our forecast. This allow us to have these fabulous spring-like temperatures. In fact, today and Thursday we will flirt or surpass our record Highs for the day.
Today: 79 degrees (Record 80 set in 1927)
Thursday: 82 degrees (Record 80 set in 1999)
A cold front will push through the state late Friday, this will put an end to the warm temperatures as we’ll be back to normal over the weekend with Highs in the 50s. Rain chance creeps back up late Sunday into early next week with a number of disturbances moving through the southeast. Temperatures will warm back up to the lower to middle 60s early next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Continued unseasonably warm the next few days
- Near record Highs today and Thursday
- Turning cooler by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy skies, very warm. Highs upper 70s
Tonight: Fair. Lows middle 50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, near record warmth. Highs Lower 80s
Friday: Partly cloudy, warm. Highs middle 70s
